Seattle Seahawks Officially Name A Starting QB

The Seattle Seahawks will open the season with Geno Smith under center.

Smith and Drew Lock have been battling for the QB1 role in Seattle, and all signs have pointed to the former winning the job. Now, it’s officially a done deal and the former West Virginia star is the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s earned it. He’s won the job,” head coach Pete Carroll told the media Friday when announcing Geno Smith as the team’s starting QB.

Seattle Seahawks name Geno Smith starting QB. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Last season, Smith threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interceptions in the four games he appeared in while Russell Wilson was hurt.

Not terrible. Not great. His performance in his limited time was the definition of average, and he only averaged 175.5 passing yards over those four games.

Geno Smith beats out Drew Lock for the QB1 job in Seattle. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

During those four appearances, the Seahawks went 1-3, and the only win came against a bad Jaguars team.

If the Seahawks expect to have any success in 2022, Smith is going to have put up much better numbers. No NFL team can win averaging less than 200 passing yards a game.

How will Geno Smith and the Seahawks do in 2022? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It’ll also be fascinating to see how much room Pete Carroll gives Geno Smith when it comes to making mistakes. Drew Lock is waiting in the wings, and it’s reasonable to assume a switch will be made if the team stumbles out the gates, especially if things go really bad.