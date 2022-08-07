It sounds like Geno Smith will almost certainly be QB1 for the Seattle Seahawks when week one rolls around.

Smith and Drew Lock are battling it out for the QB1 role, and it’s been reported for awhile that it’s the veteran’s job to lose.

Now, head coach Pete Carroll has confirmed that’s the case.

Will Geno Smith start at quarterback for the Seahawks? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“Geno continues to be on top, he’s ahead, he’s been in the lead for all the obvious reasons, and he’s holding onto it and doing a really good job of battling. Both guys are communicating beautifully, they’re learning well, we don’t have any issues with anything we’re trying to do,” head coach Pete Carroll explained to the media.

When talking about why Smith is leading the race, Carroll further added, “He’s just doing things right. He handles the system, he’s making the checks at the line of scrimmage, he’s able to control the protections and working with [center] Austin [Blythe], those guys are hitting it really well, and he’s just really talented. He’s made great throws every day.”

It is worth noting that while Lock appears relegated to the backup role, he did perform very well in the team’s Saturday scrimmage.

The former Missouri star went 19-26 passing and finished with a pair of touchdowns. Geno Smith went 11-20 with only one touchdown.

Drew Lock wins Seahawks mock game over Geno Smith.



Lock 19-26 passing. 4 drives with 2nd O vs 1st D, 1 with 1st O vs 2d D. Drive ends: TD run, TD pass, FG, punt, TO on downs



Smith 11-20, 4 drives, 3 with 1st O vs 2d D. Ends: TD run, FG, punt, punt, punt



O just did more w/Lock — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 6, 2022

While there’s still time before the season starts, it appears all signs point to Smith getting the first crack at the starting QB role.

From there, anything can happen. It’ll be his job to lose. If the Seahawks meet expectations, Lock will probably remain glued to the bench. If the team struggles, which could be very likely, Carroll could pull the trigger on making a switch.

It should be a ton of fun to see who runs out of the huddle to start the season against Denver!