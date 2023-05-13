Gary Sheffield’s Son Noah Hits Walk-Off Bomb With Exact Same Batting Stance As Dad

Videos by OutKick

Remember playing wiffle ball in the backyard growing up and always going to the iconic Gary Sheffield stance? Now, imagine being Gary’s high school baseball son, Noah Sheffield, rocking that same stance and then hitting a walk-off homer to the moon to send your team to the next round of the playoffs.

Not a bad start to the weekend!

Region Semifinal, FINAL:



Naples 2

Jesuit 4



Noah Sheffield wins it with a 2-run blast!!



The Tigers advance to the Region Final!#AMDG pic.twitter.com/Ssf972zAR0 — Jesuit Baseball (@JesuitBaseball) May 13, 2023

Noah Sheffield, Gary Sheffield’s son, hits walk-off dinger in high school baseball playoffs

What a damn piss missile into the night. That tank came in extras, and sent the loaded Jesuit high school baseball team into the regional finals.

I mean, how about the damn stance? You got the wide legs, the aggressive bat swing, and then the admiration at the end. Peak Gary Sheffield.

The leg kick could’ve been a little higher, but I’m also not a 2024 FSU commit, so what the hell do I know?

Gary Sheffield was an ICON back in the day. All he did was hit absolute moonshots with the most badass batting stance of all time.

I’d argue that no batting stance maybe in the history of baseball was or is more intimidating than this from Gary.

I’m a Red Sox fan and I still admire Gary Sheffield. Hated him for years, love him now.

Looks like Noah Sheffield. ain’t no slouch, either. According to MaxPreps he’s hitting .300 with three bombs and 23 RBIs.

More importantly, he’s also got his dad’s swing AND the clutch gene. That’s what we call projectable in the business.