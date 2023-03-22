Ole Miss Baseball Hits Home Run So Hard, So Far That Outfielder Doesn’t Move An Inch

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss baseball can mash. The Rebels are defending their national title in 2023 with a roster that looks very different from a year ago, but cannot be stopped when everything is clicking.

Mike Bianco’s team is 15-6 thus far into the year, with a series win over Maryland and a win over Southern Miss, but hit a slump last week with a loss to Jacksonville State and series sweep on the road at Vanderbilt. It was a rough four-game stretch that saw Ole Miss get out-scored 10-37.

The Rebels bounced back in a big way Tuesday. A bad Arkansas Pine Bluff team rolled into Oxford and got rocked.

Ole Miss won the game 11-1 in just seven innings. All but one of the 11 runs, an RBI single in the sixth, were scored on taters. All five home runs were hit in either the fifth or sixth inning.

Had to let loose 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qu9DuIkGPb — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 22, 2023

T.J. McCants, a former top-30 college baseball prospect, was responsible for the Rebels’ third dinger. It came off of the bat at 107 miles per hour and traveled 381 feet to right field. Crushed.

There was no doubt that it was gone as soon as contact was made.

In fact, the ball was so gone, that the Golden Lions right fielder didn’t even move. He didn’t take a single step back, forward, right, or left. He simply turned around, exactly where he was standing, and watched the home run soar over the fence.

The right fielder’s body language just about says it all. His pitcher left one over the plate for one of the hottest hitters in the country and paid the price. Why should he have to hustle over and try to make a play on a ball that’s gone forever?! Fair enough, but message received.