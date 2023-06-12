Garth Brooks Fans Turn On Country Star After Bud Light ‘A–hole’ Comments

Videos by OutKick

Garth Brooks may not have many friends left (in low places) after his latest comments regarding Bud Light.

OK — it was a corny line, but whatever. How was I not supposed to write that?

Brooks made headlines over the weekend when he told Billboard not only would his new Nashville bar sell Bud Light, but “a–holes” who didn’t like it could see their way out.

Shockingly, that did NOT sit well with the majority of country music fans across the US of A.

Garth Brooks and Bud Light … both washed up & irrelevant.



I support protecting children from predators at all costs. #BoycottBudLight pic.twitter.com/nvVsFfsa4U — FFT™ 👠Conservative (@FemalesForTrump) June 10, 2023

There are bars galore in Nashville. Stay out of Liberal Garth Brooks nasty watering hole. https://t.co/wrMONpnL11 pic.twitter.com/BPVlTuH4FR — Linda (@GulfFLLinda) June 11, 2023

Garth Brooks backs Bud Light and fans aren’t thrilled

There are obviously a ton more, but you get the gist. Bottom line? Garth Brooks fans ain’t thrilled with the comments.

Now, I’m not sure the actual Bud Light support upset fans as much as the second part did.

Calling people “a–holes” for not supporting Bud Light is a bold move considering Brooks’ audience. And if Bud Light sales numbers are any indication, it’s not just Brooks’ audience, but much of the country as a whole.

Sales of the once-popular beer have plunged every single week since the Dylan Mulvaney can went viral in April, with experts warning the worst is yet to come.

Last week, one former Anheuser-Busch exec predicted Bud Light could lose premium shelf space at retailers across the country this fall due to declining sales.

“That shelf space will be allocated to Miller Lite, Coors Light, Yuengling, and some of the other brands that have taken share from them,” Anson Frericks told the Daily Mail. “That almost permanently then locks in this as the new norm of where their sales will be, and what their share of the beer category will be.”

Brooks, meanwhile, doubled down on his Bud Light stance a few days later, saying he plans to feature Bud Light at his new Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk bar later this year.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he said. “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make.

“Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Sounds like several fans are about to take Garth up on his offer.

Garth brooks has called all conservatives and country fans ass holes because they boycotted dylan mulvaney and bud light.he is defending a man who dresses up like a 12 year old girl,and saying f my fans.he should be canceled — Arthur Owens (@ao_arthur221) June 9, 2023

I’ll hang out with my friends in low places over at ⁦@johnrich⁩ ‘s place instead. Yeah. I’m an A-hole.



Garth Brooks insists new bar will sell 'every brand of beer' amid Bud Light controversy | Fox Business https://t.co/Z7Xwib1zuJ — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) June 8, 2023