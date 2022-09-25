Garoppolo Was Nearly A Washington Commander

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2022 didn’t need even more twists, it turns out he was almost a Washington Commander.

It turns out that the San Francisco 49ers and Commanders had come to terms on a deal earlier this year at the NFL scouting combine. According to ESPN, it would have been a substantial trade package that included multiple draft picks.

However, the Commanders voiced concerns over Garoppolo’s throwing shoulder, which he had surgery on back in March.

Jimmy Garoppolo has had a wild 2022 that has seen him go from being potential trade bait to being the starter once again. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

This turned out to be a stroke of luck for the Niners. After they announced plans to move on from the quarterback, San Francisco reworked the last deal of Garoppolo’s 5-year, $137.5 million contract to keep him in town as the backup to Trey Lance.

Then, there was tons of speculation that teams like the Cleveland Browns or the Dallas Cowboys could be potential trade partners. However, Just two weeks into the season, Lance suffered a season-ending injury.

Just like that, Garoppolo was back to being the guy in San Francisco.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Garoppolo said. “I’m a big believer in that, and it’s just another opportunity.”

It’s been a wild few months for Garoppolo who could’ve just as easily been lining up under center on the opposite coast.

