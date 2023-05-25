Garage Beer Goes Opposite Bud Light, Partners With Ex-NFL Linebacker Bobby Carpenter For Hilarious Commercial

Videos by OutKick

Last month, Bud Light decided to partner with Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney is a self-proclaimed “transgender woman” who does a very stereotypical and, frankly, offensive impersonation of a woman. That did not work out for Bud Light. Garage Beer, which I just learned about, decided to use a different strategy.

They partnered with a former NFL linebacker to sell their “Beer Flavored Beer.”

The commercial is basically designed to look like Carpenter’s outtakes. Except it’s the actual commercial.

Funny premise and it leads to great lines from Carpenter, like “Beef? Like with an ‘F’? Oh, my bad.”

“I’m Garage Beer and this is Bobby Carpenter.”

“It’s American and so can you!”

“It’s cool and crisp and doesn’t taste like ass.”

And, my personal favorite: “I drink in garages because my wife says I don’t belong inside.”

We’re Bobby Carpenter and this is Garage Beer pic.twitter.com/iZ07VZVFtg — Garage Beer (@drinkgaragebeer) May 25, 2023

Take notes, Bud Light. This is a good way to market beer to beer drinkers. Everyone can laugh at this commercial.

It’s self-deprecating, but gets the message across. Calling it “beer flavored beer” is a nice touch.

Simple messaging with a little bit of humor and a spokesperson who comes across much more like an average American. You know, the people who drink a lot of beer.

“Our goal was to make it about the beer and keep it light and entertaining,” Carpenter told OutKick. “We wanted to make something funny that other beer drinkers would laugh at.”

What a novel concept!

Quite the dichotomy from Garage Beer using former NFL linebacker Bobby Carpenter vs. Bud Light using Dylan Mulvaney to market their products.

Bud Light is now trying to giveaway their beer for free. People aren’t buying it, so why not?

I applaud Garage Beer for their efforts and, honestly, they got me interested in trying their product. This commercial certainly speaks to me more than Dylan Mulvaney’s act does.

Sadly, especially the part about his wife saying he “doesn’t belong indoors.”

I hope everyone has a great Memorial Day weekend. Maybe kick back with a nice Garage Beer.