Former LSU standout Foster Moreau got into a wild fight while in college.

The current Raiders player recently appeared on “Bussin’ With The Boys,” and he shared one of the craziest sports fights stories you’ll ever hear.

After tension continued to rise, things boiled over in multiple practices, and an unnamed teammate attempted to confront him with a pipe in the locker room. Things only got crazier from there.

Foster Moreau shares LSU fight story. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Eventually, things popped off in a huge way between teammates, and Moreau got rocked in the face. “Thinking back on it, I laugh, but in the moment, I was f*cked. He threw a left hook, caught me clean, I’m bleeding,” Moreau explained.

You can watch him break down the full chaos in the video below.

Of all the fight stories we’ve heard in sports, I’d put this one from Moreau right up there with the best of them. That entire segment was captivating.

It was like watching a UFC fighter share stories from the glory days. I was hanging on every single word.

Imagine throwing a shot in practice and seeing a guy waiting for you in the locker room with a pipe. It’s just different in the SEC!

The wildest part is that it wasn’t even the craziest part of the story! Moreau ended up getting his face jacked up before it was all said and done. Veteran move to go with the claim you slipped to the trainer!

That’s a solid teammate who doesn’t want to see his buddies get in trouble.

Keep your head on a swivel! You never know what might happen!