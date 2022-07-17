Former UFC Fighter Felice Herrig Making a Ton of Money Selling Feet Pics, Dirty Socks on OnlyFans

Before we get started here I just want to point out that you’ve officially entered a judgement free zone. You’re completely free to do you.

Now that that’s out of the way let’s take a look at former UFC fighter Felice Herrig making money selling feet pics and dirty socks on OnlyFans.

Herrig, who recently retired from mixed martial arts, isn’t finished entirely with the fight game. Following her retirement, which came after her fourth straight loss in the UFC, she signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Herrig credits her OnlyFans with allowing her to leave the sport of MMA, a sport she revealed she was never really into, for her first love boxing.

“Now, it’s coming full-circle,” Herrig told TMZ Sports. “I get to go back to doing what I love. And actually, boxing has always been my number one.”

So how much money is Herrig making from her OnlyFans? She told the podcast, The Fighter vs. The Writer, that it’s more than she makes fighting. Which is a common theme among the fighters who get into the subscription based business.

“OnlyFans made it where I’m not desperate to fight again. I actually make more money from that than I ever made in fighting – and I make good money fighting,” Herrig said. “But when you break it down to the fact that you only get paid when you fight, it does make things stressful on you when you’re not getting paid to sit on the sidelines, when you’re not being helped out.”

The big bucks appear to be coming in from her fans with foot fetishes. She makes a ton of money selling pics of her feet and $150 per pair of dirty used socks. Not bad for a day’s worth of work.

The foot fetish thing never made much sense to me, but there are a lot of people willing to pay good money for it. Making good money selling feet pics and old socks, now that makes a lot of sense to me.

I’ve never been one to tell anyone what they should or shouldn’t do and as is the case with anything, OnlyFans isn’t going to be for everyone. But if there’s an audience and you’re into it, I say go for it.

You’re leaving money on the table. Not only that, but if you make a living getting punched in the face, selling pics of your feet and your socks has to be better for your health.