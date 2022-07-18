Brian Kelly Lost His Southern Accent Over The Summer – Take A Listen

Brian Kelly officially lost his southern accent over the summer.
That’s right, the new LSU coach who developed a southern accent within hours of landing in Baton Rouge after landing a massive 10-year, $95 million guaranteed contract showed up to SEC Media Days talking like a guy who was transplanted from the midwest to the south with a little bit of a Boston accent.
First, let’s take a listen to how Brian was talking back in December when he needed to impress LSU fans and decided to try out his southern accent.
Now we have Brian at the podium Monday sounding like he’s been living in Boston, Michigan, Cincinnati and South Bend.
It was a completely missed opportunity when Brian didn’t break out the fake Cajun accent for “crawfish etouffee.”
“Understand, I’ve got a Boston, Midwestern and Louisiana accent now. It’s three dialects into one. So it’s no longer ‘fay-muh-lee.’ I got like all kinds of stuff to throw at ya, so just be ready!” Kelly told the Big Js assembled in Atlanta.
Nice. Us content guys can’t wait, BK.
