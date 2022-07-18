Brian Kelly Lost His Southern Accent Over The Summer – Take A Listen

Brian Kelly officially lost his southern accent over the summer.

That’s right, the new LSU coach who developed a southern accent within hours of landing in Baton Rouge after landing a massive 10-year, $95 million guaranteed contract showed up to SEC Media Days talking like a guy who was transplanted from the midwest to the south with a little bit of a Boston accent.

First, let’s take a listen to how Brian was talking back in December when he needed to impress LSU fans and decided to try out his southern accent.

Brian Kelly took the LSU job and immediately adopted a (bad & fake) Southern accent. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/8zT99Nih1N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 3, 2021

Now we have Brian at the podium Monday sounding like he’s been living in Boston, Michigan, Cincinnati and South Bend.

It was a completely missed opportunity when Brian didn’t break out the fake Cajun accent for “crawfish etouffee.”

"Understand I have a Boston midwestern Louisiana accent now…" – LSU HC Brian Kelly breaking down his favorite Cajun cuisine at #SECMD22 @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/GKLAEKRh6R — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 18, 2022

“Understand, I’ve got a Boston, Midwestern and Louisiana accent now. It’s three dialects into one. So it’s no longer ‘fay-muh-lee.’ I got like all kinds of stuff to throw at ya, so just be ready!” Kelly told the Big Js assembled in Atlanta.

Nice. Us content guys can’t wait, BK.

Good job by SEC Network: pic.twitter.com/RMoi5Iv0v2 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 18, 2022

Brian Kelly just said family without a terrible attempt at a Louisiana accent. This won't bring back the video comparisons. Nope. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 18, 2022

"I have a Boston-Midwestern-Louisiana accent now." – Brian Kelly



Oh godddddddddddd this is gonna crash and burn miserably. — Ian Boatman (@IanBoatmanUGA) July 18, 2022

Brian Kelly didn't attempt a Southern accent but did just say re: LSU fans, "They love football. They love family. And they love food. I guess I should’ve been in the South all along." — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) July 18, 2022

