Former WWE Superstars Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Are Teaming Up To Make Content Together

Videos by OutKick

Former tag team partners Dana Brooke, aka Ashley Mae Sebera, and Mandy Rose, aka Amanda Rose Saccomanno, are teaming back up outside of the ring. The former WWE Superstars are both currently putting their wrestling careers behind them by cashing in on the exclusive content money train.

A money train that doesn’t appear to be coming off of the tracks anytime soon. Brooke followed the path blazed by Rose when she left the WWE and the next step on that path is getting in on content collaboration, which Rose has already done and she plans to do.

Dana Brooke (L) and Cathy Kelley attend the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNICEF)

The 34-year-old revealed those plans, which seem to indicate that a collab is already in progress, earlier this week. She did a Q&A with her Instagram followers and one of them wanted to know if she would be teaming up Mandy or another former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, aka Macey Estrella.

The follower asked, “Are you doing a collab with Mandy or Macey?” To which Brooke responded with a picture of herself hanging out with Rose. The two were both wearing bikinis. She said, “Isn’t that a silly question!? Duhhhh! Stay Tuned!”

Mandy and Macey ready to do some damage pic.twitter.com/tFu7zkhgHq — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) October 20, 2023

The Exclusive Content Money Train Might Be Getting A Big Boost Thanks To Former WWE Superstars

Silly question or not there will be a lot of wrestling fans waiting for this content collaboration to drop. The WWE might not like any of the wrestlers on their roster to be cashing in on the name they built in the ring by selling subscriptions to paying customers, but the fans don’t seem to mind.

Whether the wrestlers wait until they’re released, or force the WWE’s hand like Rose did, there is money to be made outside of the ring. It could get to a point where some are using the wrestling organization solely as a stepping stone into content.

We’re not there yet, but let a few more former WWE Superstars fill their bank accounts with subscriber money. That could change how wrestlers view the opportunity to step in the ring.

That doesn’t sound like a good thing for wrestling, but they’ve adapted over the years and figured things out. It is a good thing for the content game and the bank accounts of former wrestlers.