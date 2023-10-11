Former WWE Star Dana Brooke Announces That She’s Followed Mandy Rose’s Footsteps By Stripping Down To Her Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

Don’t look now, but another former WWE wrestler has taken their talents behind a paywall after being released by the wrestling organization. The latest to keep the connection with her fans, and get paid while doing so, is former WWE star Dana Brooke aka Ashley Mae Sebera.

The 34-year-old was sent packing last month in the latest round of talent cuts made by the WWE. Brooke signed with the organization back in 2013. She competed for the NXT brand before being called up to the main roster in 2016.

She made several appearances on WWE Raw and SmackDown over the years both as a wrestler and a manager. Her run on the main roster lasted until June of this year when she returned to NXT. Brooke’s final appearance in the ring tool place on a September episode of NXT.

A few days after that appearance, she was released from her contract. Following her release, she posted a lengthy message to her fans. She ended it with, “This isn’t THE END… this is moving forward to the next chapter of my fairytale..”

“a rocky patch In my relationship named WRESTLING- but I promise YOU ALL, I WILL KEEP GOING.. I will never let you down.. I LOVE YOU ALL… the fairytale continues… -DB…”

The next step in keeping that fairytale alive is following in her former tag team partner Mandy Rose’s footsteps. She’s cashing in on her large social media following on the OnlyFans competitor FanTime.

The Move To Exclusive Content Is A Natural One For Dana Brooke

While Rose was the first notable former WWE Superstar to make the move to content, she’s not the only one, and there will be plenty more to follow.

Lacey Evans recently followed in her footsteps as well. She made the move to FanTime following her recent release from the WWE.

Like Evans, Brooke has a following over a million on Instagram alone. With no reason whatsoever these days to not stay connected with those fans, and make a few extra dollars while doing so, throwing content behind a paywall is a no-brainer.

The more former wrestlers with large followings that make the move to exclusive content, the more likely there are going to be some wrestling fan approved content collaborations.

If Brooke’s first exclusive content promo is any indication, her fans are in for some red hot content as she gets more acquainted with her new line of work.