WWE’s Dana Brooke Wears Caution Tape As A Top For Her Birthday

Ashley Mae Sebera, aka WWE star Dana Brooke, celebrated her 34th birthday this week. She did so quietly without drawing any attention to herself whatsoever. Obviously, that’s not the case.

Brooke took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her 1.2 million followers and a warning of things to come. She sported caution tape as a top in the attention grabbing post.

Dana Brooke attends The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

She captioned the look, “CAUTION! This is 34… bringing in another year! DONT TELL ME I DIDNT WARN YA!”

“Grateful, blessed, & honored for the overwhelming amount of messages, texts, & calls!,” her message continued. “It really means the world to me with the constant support & abundance of love!!!”

The former fitness model has been with the WWE since 2013. Earlier this month Brooke, a fifteen-time 24/7 Champion, had her latest run with the title come to an end thanks to Nikki Cross.

Despite holding the 24/7 title as recently as Nov. 8, she doesn’t seem to be happy with her role with the wrestling organization. Her birthday wish this year is to wrestle and show she can hang with the best.

Brooke tweeted out a couple of days before her birthday, “Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish.”

Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish pic.twitter.com/1EWxPXza0s — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 27, 2022

Dana Brooke Is Ready To Become A Superstar

Time will tell as to whether her birthday wish is answered. What is known for sure is that Brooke has made a full recovery from the bad car crash she was in over the summer and is ready to go.

“Much love to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me!,” wrote Brooke following the wreck. “The reason why I was not on RAW last night was because I got into a bad car accident [in] the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support.”

I’m with Brooke. She’s a star for sure, but she could be an even bigger star. Given that she’s been with the WWE for so long it’s time to take the caution tape off and make her a superstar.