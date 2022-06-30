WWE Star Dana Brooke Recovering From ‘Bad Car Accident’

Current WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was absent from this week’s Monday Night Raw leading wrestling fans to speculate as to why Brooke was missing from action.

Turns out, Brooke had a very good reason for her absence.

A former fitness model and bodybuilder, Brooke – real name Ashley Mae Sebera – was injured in an auto accident last week. She shared the news with her fans on Twitter early Tuesday afternoon.

“Much love to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me!” wrote Brooke. “The reason why I was not on RAW last night was because I got into a bad car accident [in] the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better.”

Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 28, 2022

Brooke joined the WWE in 2013. She won the 24/7 Championship for a second time earlier this month after defeating Tozawa.

The 33-year-old had been expected to defend her title at some point during Raw. As 24/7 Champion you can be challenged at any time, anywhere, on or off the show – as long as a referee is present to provide a 1-2-3 count.

OutKick wishes Brooke a speedy recovery.

