Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Goes Braless, Announces Her ‘Alter Ego Era’ As She Joins An Exclusive Content Platform

Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella, wasted no time putting her career with the wrestling organization behind her. The 33-year-old has moved on by opening a cafe and joining the exclusive content platform FanTime.

While the cafe, “Sunny Summers Cafe” located in Beaufort, South Carolina, was in the works prior to her time ending with the WWE, her decision to put content behind a paywall was not. She hinted at it after her contract expired and followed through with it the moment she was able to do so.

Lacey Evans reacts during the WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Both of Estrella’s new business ventures appear to be going well for her. On Friday, she provided an update on how life as a cafe owner is going. She said, “One month into the grand opening of our cafe, and it’s been everything I can imagine!”

Earlier in the week, she shared a braless picture of herself in knee high boots with a message for her 1.4 million followers about what they can expect from the cafe owner content-wise. Estrella announced that it’s her, “Alter ego era. Everything I do from here on out is for me. #SaddleUpMfers.”

Lacey Evans Is A Natural In The Content Game

That doesn’t sound like someone who is trying to make their way back to the WWE in the foreseeable future. During a recent virtual signing event, she answered questions from fans and let it be known that she was enjoying her freedom away from the ring.

That said, Estrella had nothing but good things to say about her time in the WWE. She described it as “awesome” and “so much fun.” She also had praise for the organization’s co-founder.

“Vince McMahon was a cool boss,” she admitted.

Those days of having a boss are over for Estrella. Will she ever have a boss again or make her way back into wrestling?

It’s hard to tell what the future will hold, but right now she’s calling the shots with her cafe and content.