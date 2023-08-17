WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Has Left The Wrestling Organization, Hints That Joining OnlyFans Could Be In Her Future

Videos by OutKick

Lacey Evans’ run as a WWE Superstar has reportedly come to an end. She’s changed her name on social media to her real name, Macey Estrella, and updated her bio to formerly known as WWE Superstar Lacey Evans.

Her exit from the wrestling organization was confirmed on Wednesday. Estrella signed with the WWE back in 2016 and spent three years developing before being promoted from NXT to the main roster.

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans performs onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Estrella’s last appearance as Lacey Evans came during a dark match on July 7 episode of SmackDown. She lost the match to Zelina Vega.

In the time since being promoted to the main roster she went through multiple start-and-stop pushes, as well as changes to her character. Despite this, Estrella is popular on social media with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and another 417k plus on X.

The large following took note of her social media changes after the rumors she was on her way out of the WWE surfaced. Several of her followers wanted to know what’s next for the 33-year-old.

Estrella responded to a fan asking on X if OnlyFans was in her future. She hinted that joining the platform very well could be in her plans. She didn’t use any words, just emojis and a GIF.

Back Up The Brink’Truck, There’s A Lot Of Money On The Way

Over on Instagram, as the time was expiring on her time with the WWE, she hinted again at something in the works coming soon. A devil and eyeballs emojis were also present on this announcement.

Estrella announced, “When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out…….oh, and this jacket is up for grabs. Be on the lookout😈👀💦.”

The announcement also included some hashtags about something “coming soon” and “no manners Macey.” All that points to her following in the footsteps of another former WWE wrestler, Mandy Rose, who chose content over wrestling.

It worked out well for the former NXT Women’s Champion. As is sits now, Estrella is no longer a WWE wrestler, but she might have to wait 90 days to be fully released form her contract before she fires up an OnlyFans or another exclusive content platform competitor.

So if she is planning to join an exclusive content platform, and she does have to wait the 90 days, there could be “formerly known as WWE Superstar Lacey Evans” content in time for the holidays.