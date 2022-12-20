Ex-WWE Star Mandy Rose Says She’s Made $500k Since Firing

Even though she was released by WWE last week, Mandy Rose likely won’t have any trouble affording Christmas.

Last week, WWE cut ties with Rose because of her personal and “exclusive” fan site that includes NSFW content. Having such a site – which costs members $40 per month – is against the WWE’s policy.

But fear not, Mandy Rose is doing just fine. In fact, she’ll has plenty of reason to spread Christmas cheer.

Per TMZ Sports, Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, said that in just one week, Rose has raked in more than $500k from her subscription-based platform, FanTime. For those who aren’t shelling out a couple of twenties a month for access to FanTime, it’s essentially the same thing as OnlyFans.

*Side note: Here’s hoping for a WWF-WCW, Monday Night Wars-like battle between the two subscription-based fan sites.

Mandy Rose Debuted In WWE In 2015

Kawa went on to tell TMZ Sports that she expects the 32-year-old Rose to be a millionaire by Christmas. If that comes to fruition, she’d have gained millionaire status less than two weeks after being axed by the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Who knew Mandy’s weeks-early Christmas hams would cover the cost of the entire holiday, and then some?

Over the weekend, Rose, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, released a statement that made clear she won’t soon be removing her paid-for-content site in an attempt to get back into the ring. Rose stated in part: “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)”

Rose’s Account Includes Steamy Pics Of Her And Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose was fired by WWE last Tuesday. On the previous night, she lost her NXT women’s championship. She had held the title for more than 400 days.

Turns out, it’s not so bad being on the naughty list, right Mandy?

