Mandy Rose Addresses Her WWE Release, Assures Fans Her Racy Content Is ‘Still Up’

Mandy Rose, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, had her run as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion come to a shocking end earlier this week. She was then immediately released by the WWE.

A title run as impressive as Rose’s usually comes to an end during a major pay-per-view event. Her 413 day run as champ came to an end during a weekly episode of NXT. The rumored reason for this rushed title loss is the fact that Rose’s racy FanTime content was leaked.

Exclusive content led to Mandy Rose’s WWE release (Image Credit: Mandy Rose/Instagram)

Rose all but confirmed this as the reason for her time in the WWE coming to an end. She reportedly addressed her release from the wrestling organization on her FanTime page while assuring her subscribers that her racy content is ‘still up.’

“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages,” she said in the statement. “I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)”

In the lead up to her release, Rose had shared intimate pictures of her and her her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, in the shower. There was also a video that was leaked that showed her skinny dipping in a swimming pool.

Mandy Rose Isn’t Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Rose’s racy content is still up and it looks like it’s not going anywhere. A link to her exclusive content page is now front and center on her Instagram account for her millions of followers to easily find.

Anyone looking to subscribe to the page is welcomed with a message that reads “Welcome to the main attraction.” There also welcomed with a $10 discount. The monthly subscription now costs $30.

Will we see Rose back in the ring? If we do it won’t be until 2023. In the meantime, it looks like she’ll be busy creating exclusive content.