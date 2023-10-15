Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Goes Topless While Giving Her Haters Something To Talk About & Eyeing The AEW

Videos by OutKick

Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, aka Macey Estrella, is enjoying life after her release from the wrestling organization. She built up a big enough name for herself and a large enough following during her seven years that she can focus on the things she wants to now.

There’s no running around from one red carpet event to another and she doesn’t have to kiss anyones ass these days either. She’s spending more time with her family, running a cafe, and cashing in on exclusive content behind a paywall.

The decision to expand on her social media empire comes with its fair share of haters. Macey isn’t worried about them at all and got her weekend started with a message for those haters.

She said in the message which included a topless picture of the smiling 33-year-old, “‘You will never be criticized by someone who is doing more than you’……give em something to talk about.”

Mission accomplished. People are absolutely talking about her. And if that doesn’t do it for you, she sat down for a podcast recently passing along some of her thoughts on the WWE.

Macey was a guest on Road Trip AFTER HOURS with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, which dropped on Friday. During the visit she opened up about the WWE and if she would be getting back in the ring at some point.

Lacey Evans Could Make A Return To The Ring In The AEW

Macey says that she asked to be released and that after 7 years she realized she wasn’t cut out for the demands of life on the road. In addition to that realization, she came to the conclusion that red carpet events and what had to be done for opportunities wasn’t for her either.

“I took a pay cut to be able to try and use the platform to make a difference for my community. It was a lot in that regard because my priorities and idea in life was not running on red carpets and sniffing people’s asses for opportunities. I’m not cut out for that, unfortunately,” she admitted.

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans performs onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

When asked about joining the AEW and if their schedule was a better fit, she said it was. Although, she didn’t say if and when she might join the WWE competitor.

She did say, “I’m not gonna say no, but god help the son of a gun I get my hands on, if I do. Absolutely. I’m mean as hell. I’m one mean son of a gun. That was probably my fault, at requesting my release, there are no hard feelings at WWE, it’s great.”

“That lifestyle is for people that, when they hold that title above their head, that’s what makes them feel significant or feel like they’ve accomplished something,” she continued. “Me being able to make my kids food or cook for my old man, that to me is worth all the weight in gold.”

There you have the door is open on a run with the AEW, but right now it’s all about running her business, slinging content, and cooking for her family.