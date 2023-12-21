Former Steelers Coach Bill Cowher Rips George Pickens, Wants Mike Tomlin To Punish Wide Receiver’s Lack Of Effort

Videos by OutKick

Historically, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has done an excellent job cultivating a culture around the team and keeping players in line. However, this season has not been a shining example of that. Former head coach Bill Cowher ripped wide receiver George Pickens and wants Tomlin to punish him.

This isn’t the first time Pickens has been discussed relative to locker room issues. Last year, Pickens yelled at Steelers coaches and demanded that they “throw [him] the f***king ball.”

In the grand scheme, not all that uncommon among NFL wide receivers. This season, though, both Pickens and Diontae Johnson have displayed an alarming lack of effort on several occasions.

Johnson literally gave up on a play on which a teammate fumbled. Johnson made no effort to block or recover the fumble. In another game, Johnson went into full celebration mode after a meaningless touchdown during a game the Steelers lost by two scores.

Mike Tomlin showed frustration with Johnson after the second time he made headlines for something negative.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is growing frustrated with wide receivers George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

In Week 14, George Pickens decided to employ the Diontae Johnson strategy and give zero effort. He later said that he “didn’t want to get injured” run blocking.

Again, Tomlin scolded the wide receiver publicly. Even teammate Jaylen Warren, the player for whom Pickens declined to block, called out Pickens.

Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, became the latest to criticize Pickens when he joined Pat McAfee on Thursday.

“It is disappointing to see and hear what George Pickens talks about,” Cowher said. “Culture is about commitment and sacrifice… I could never imagine a player at all not performing and giving everything.”

Bill Cowher during a Pro Football Hall of Fame halftime ceremony during a Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Cowher then expressed that Tomlin has to take action towards Pickens or he risks losing the locker room.

“The one thing that should never be questioned is effort,” Cowher said. “That is very bothersome and I think there [has to be] consequences for that.”

"Culture really is about commitment & sacrifice..



You're not just playing with one another, you're playing for one another..



The struggle has been on offense all season long & Pittsburgh has to get back to what Steeler football is all about" ~ @CowherCBS #PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/siAip85O78 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 21, 2023

So far, Tomlin hasn’t made any consequences public. He met with Pickens and says he told him that the team won’t tolerate his behavior.

However, Tomlin also said that Pickens will play against the Bengals and likely start the game.

It’s a tough balance coaches have to strike, but that’s why they make a lot of money. Tomlin doesn’t want to bench one of his best offensive playmakers while the team hunts down a playoff spot.

Their offense struggles as it is, taking out Pickens doesn’t help. At the same time, players want to see coaches hold teammates accountable.

It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out this weekend.