Diontae Johnson Completely Gives Up On Play As Steelers Continue To Unravel After Firing Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada this past week. Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles are well-documented and frustrations among players like Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are starting to boil over.
Johnson shouted at the team’s coaching staff during last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. That spilled into the locker room as Johnson and teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly got into a “heated exchange” after the game.
Apparently, Johnson went from frustrated to completely apathetic in the span of one week. The Steelers appeared to put a gameplan together that featured Johnson more. That would, seemingly, placate the disgruntled wide receiver. Quarterback Kenny Pickett targeted him six times in the first half.
Johnson caught an apparent touchdown pass in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the ball came loose after Johnson hit the ground. The CBS broadcast team noted that Johnson appeared to have caught the ball and gotten two feet down before he went to the ground.
Referees ruled the pass incomplete and the Steelers did not challenge the play.
Diontae Johnson goes from dropping touchdown pass to completely quitting on the Pittsburgh Steelers
On the very next snap, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren fumbled the football on a run play.
Johnson, who was supposed to block a defender on the play, barely even moved from the line of scrimmage and made no attempt to block anyone.
Then, after the ball hit the ground, Johnson elected to literally walk away rather than try to recover it.
Finally, after Bengals defensive back D.J. Turner scooped it up, Johnson showed no interest in making a tackle. He completely quit on the play in a way that professional athletes rarely do.
It was a truly egregious display of effort.
Steelers fans expressed their disappointment with Johnson.
Apparently, Matt Canada wasn’t the only problem with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
Who could have guessed???
I’m glad everyone else is drawing attention to that. First, he dropped a gimme TD because he’s physically weak. Then he flat out gave up on a play because he’s mentally weak. Trade him. A 7th round pick would suffice. You don’t see too many divas coming out of the 7th round anyway.