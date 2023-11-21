Steelers Fans Celebrate Firing Of Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday morning. Steelers fans are, by and large, not upset to hear this news.

Quick story: I attended the New York Rangers (LGR) opening game in Buffalo against the Sabres. My dad got the tickets from one of his work friends, a guy named Ryan. Ryan attended the game with us, despite being a Pittsburgh fan in all sports.

He also wore a Penguins jersey to a game between the Rangers and Sabres, for which I ridiculed him mercilessly.

Had an absolute blast in Buffalo watching the @NYRangers on opening night and really appreciate the shoutout from @MSGNetworks! pic.twitter.com/cuGbyEVYhT — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) October 14, 2023

No less than five times throughout various parts of the evening, Ryan suggested I write about why the Steelers needed to fire Matt Canada. Again, we were there to attend a HOCKEY game. And, this was in mid-October.

But, all Pittsburgh fans cared about was making sure their message was heard: they wanted Matt Canada gone.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds up a sign in reference to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The team tried moving Canada from the coaches’ box to the sideline and it worked … for one drive. Ultimately, though, the offense never really came together this season, with Canada taking most of the blame.

This looks like a successful play design. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/gjpSQXpiiD — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) November 19, 2023

On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers granted fans their wish. Tomlin announced that Canada was “relieved of his duties.”

I asked Ryan to give me his thoughts. He responded, “About f***ing time.”

Steelers fans take to social media to celebrate the team firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada

THE STEELERS FIRED MATT CANADA!!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/YZDr02gilP — Teddy Brewski🍻 (@Buzz_FlightYear) November 21, 2023

Matt Canada has been fired!!!! pic.twitter.com/jYyC5bvxNT — Portersburgh (@PortersBurgh) November 21, 2023

Steelers fans waking up to Matt Canada being fired: pic.twitter.com/XsqYubvaNG — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) November 21, 2023

“i can’t waste another sunday watching this abysmal steelers offense”



steelers: we have fired matt canada pic.twitter.com/vJ4GvTbpt4 — ego (@notmalkinego) November 21, 2023

WE FIRED MATT CANADA LETS FUCKIN GOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KxxA1tHeP0 — . (@Notdojaaa) November 21, 2023

Matt Canada being escorted out of Pittsburgh right now. pic.twitter.com/QRf6lm5tiv — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) November 21, 2023

Ahhhh hahahaja WAAAAKE YOUR ASSES UP, STEELERS FANS!!!



THEY FINALLY FKN FIRED MATT CANADA! — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) November 21, 2023

Despite the offensive struggles, the Steelers hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

We’ll see if the change helps elevate the offense.

Personally, all I care about is Jaylen Warren getting more touches. I’ve got a fantasy football championship to win.

#FreeJaylenWarren