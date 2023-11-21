Steelers Fans Celebrate Firing Of Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

Videos by OutKick
The Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday morning. Steelers fans are, by and large, not upset to hear this news.
Quick story: I attended the New York Rangers (LGR) opening game in Buffalo against the Sabres. My dad got the tickets from one of his work friends, a guy named Ryan. Ryan attended the game with us, despite being a Pittsburgh fan in all sports.
He also wore a Penguins jersey to a game between the Rangers and Sabres, for which I ridiculed him mercilessly.
No less than five times throughout various parts of the evening, Ryan suggested I write about why the Steelers needed to fire Matt Canada. Again, we were there to attend a HOCKEY game. And, this was in mid-October.
But, all Pittsburgh fans cared about was making sure their message was heard: they wanted Matt Canada gone.
The team tried moving Canada from the coaches’ box to the sideline and it worked … for one drive. Ultimately, though, the offense never really came together this season, with Canada taking most of the blame.
On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers granted fans their wish. Tomlin announced that Canada was “relieved of his duties.”
I asked Ryan to give me his thoughts. He responded, “About f***ing time.”
Steelers fans take to social media to celebrate the team firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada
Despite the offensive struggles, the Steelers hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.
We’ll see if the change helps elevate the offense.
Personally, all I care about is Jaylen Warren getting more touches. I’ve got a fantasy football championship to win.
#FreeJaylenWarren
The #1Reason for “Coordinators” is to give a Head Coach at least one more year before “the mob” comes for him … Firing The Coordinator starts the countdown.