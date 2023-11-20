New Jersey Devils Roast A Fan For Donning The Sweater Of A Team They Weren’t Playing

Videos by OutKick

The New Jersey Devils faced off against the New York Rangers last night, but not everyone got that memo.

As the game progressed, the camera crew in attendance saw one fan with a New York Islanders jersey on. So close, and yet so far.

It’s unclear whether or not the fan actually supported the Islanders and simply wanted to watch some hockey. Whatever the case may be, the Jumbotron operator turned this into the funniest moment of NHL action from the weekend.

While the fan texted, the screen displayed a fake conversation between the fan and one of his friends. In it, the “friend” told him to not make his jersey malfunction obvious enough for the fans to see.

Even if that advice were real, it was too little too late. The conversation was incredibly witty and clever.

The Devils roasted this fan for wearing an Isles jersey to last night’s Rangers-Devils game 🤣💀



(Via @SavageNtheBox) pic.twitter.com/F4yOzXdSOF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 19, 2023

However, some social media claimed the fan worked for the Devils and helped stage the whole thing.

That guy is a Devils employee in a staged bit. The game presentation team couldn't react that quickly in real time. It takes them 20 minutes announce the goal scoring details. — Devilsfan208 (@devilsfan208) November 19, 2023

i was at the game, this was 100% a paid actor, so lame. — Kendall Roy’s Headphones (@NYRuiningMyLife) November 19, 2023

The ole paid actor bit is getting old…no way @NJDevils could put that graphic together that quickly. Surprised they didn't have the mascot throw a cake at a Rangers "fan" — Sean (@seanbeard17) November 19, 2023

Even if the whole thing was staged, I don’t really care. I got a kick out of it, which is exactly the point. That served as the only pleasant moment of the night for the Devils, who lost to their rivals 5-3.

Readers, what do you think? Was this a moment of of pure, unscripted comedy? Or was the whole thing as fake as Ryan Reeve’s tough guy persona? Send your thoughts to john.simmons@outkick.com.