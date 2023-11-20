New Jersey Devils Roast A Fan For Donning The Sweater Of A Team They Weren’t Playing

Videos by OutKick
The New Jersey Devils faced off against the New York Rangers last night, but not everyone got that memo.
As the game progressed, the camera crew in attendance saw one fan with a New York Islanders jersey on. So close, and yet so far.
It’s unclear whether or not the fan actually supported the Islanders and simply wanted to watch some hockey. Whatever the case may be, the Jumbotron operator turned this into the funniest moment of NHL action from the weekend.
While the fan texted, the screen displayed a fake conversation between the fan and one of his friends. In it, the “friend” told him to not make his jersey malfunction obvious enough for the fans to see.
Even if that advice were real, it was too little too late. The conversation was incredibly witty and clever.
However, some social media claimed the fan worked for the Devils and helped stage the whole thing.
Even if the whole thing was staged, I don’t really care. I got a kick out of it, which is exactly the point. That served as the only pleasant moment of the night for the Devils, who lost to their rivals 5-3.
Readers, what do you think? Was this a moment of of pure, unscripted comedy? Or was the whole thing as fake as Ryan Reeve's tough guy persona?