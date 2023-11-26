Steelers Players Reportedly Got Into Locker Room Fight As Frustrations Boil Over

Videos by OutKick

Frustrations reportedly reached a tipping point last weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it sounds like things got a little testy in the team’s locker room.

The Steelers fell to the Cleveland Browns 13-10 last weekend and face another divisional opponent this week in the Cincinnati Bengals. Plus, there was the seemingly inevitable canning of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

All of this comes as their postseason future is becoming increasingly murky. So, yeah, there’s plenty to get frustrated about, and it sounds like Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson did just that.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Johnson had a sideline outburst directed at a member of the team’s coaching staff. He was also seen engaging in some animated conversation with head coach Mike Tomlin.

Oh well, it happens. As supergroup Asia once put it, “It was the heat of the moment.”

Things Reportedly Got Heated In The Steelers Locker Room

However, now it doesn’t sound like things simmered down after the game… like, at all.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Johnson’s rage carried over into the locker room. That in turn led to a confrontation with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick. This reportedly stemmed from Johnson “chirping” at the coaching staff as the team left the field. This didn’t sit well with Fitzpatrick who jumped to their defense.

Schefter says the two got into a heated argument, which had to be broken up by Steelers Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt.

This incident came just two days before Canada was shown the door. This was the storied franchise’s first in-season coaching change since 1941.

Some internal strife is the last thing the Steelers need at this point. They’re currently sitting in the final wild card spot in the AFC. However, they still have a pair of games against the Bengals left to play, as well as a season finale meeting with the division-leading Baltimore Ravens.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle