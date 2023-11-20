Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Gets Angry With Coach

Videos by OutKick

The less we see out of the Steelers offense, the more ‘pissed-off’ the players get. Steelers players are growing upset with the direction of the team’s offense. Wideout Diontae Johnson is the latest player to flash a bit of frustration over Pittsburgh’s declining offensive production.

Johnson had an outburst on the sideline during the Steelers’ 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Diontae Johnson Argues With Coach On The Sideline

Coach Mike Tomlin stayed mum on the incident related to Johnson after the wideout threw his arms up, sparked beef with a coach and had to be cooled down with a talk from Tomlin.

Falling to 6-4 and the bottom of the AFC North after their loss also didn’t help Pittsburgh.

Johnson admitted to feeling frustrated from his two-catch performance against the Browns. The astonishing part of Johnson’s stat line is the eight targets he received from Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“I was frustrated a little bit,” Johnson said after the loss. “Nothing to make a big deal of. It was yesterday. I’m looking forward to this week. …You all seen the game,” he said. “I shouldn’t have to say anything about that.”

Diontae and Pickett couldn’t muster chemistry, which has also been an issue for wideout George Pickens.

The elephant in the room is Kenny Pickett and OC Matt Canada.

Pickett’s standing with the Steelers remains seemingly firm based on his roots in the city. And the use of a first-round pick. On the field, Pickett fails to improve. And the fans and players can only hope for a change.

Then there’s the issue of Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Canada’s tepid offensive plans have disappointed the fanbase to a boiling point all season. With Tomlin being an untouchable entity in Pittsburgh, fans turn to Canada, calling for his job before it’s too late to rebound.

