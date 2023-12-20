Selfish George Pickens Give Piss Poor Excuse For Giving Up On Play Against Colts

Videos by OutKick

George Pickens is turning into a headache for the Steelers.

Pickens caught criticism (again) after giving up on a play during one of his on-field fits. He had an opportunity to block for Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, just seven yards away from the end zone. Warren rushed but fell short when Pickens’ assignment cut him off.

On Tuesday, Pickens gave a bogus excuse for checking out of the game.

Speaking to the media, Pickens stated that he gave up on the block to avoid injury. And with that, Pickens cemented himself as a diva NFL wideout.

WATCH:

Pickens lack of effort yet again. Bruh, the running play is to your side! The Steelers problems aren’t just at QB.

– Pickett didn’t play today so you can’t blame him. They have a leadership, culture and coaching issue.

– Canada had no business coming back this year as OC,… pic.twitter.com/JpJ9W9iJO5 — Edwin🎙️ (@EdwinSphere) December 17, 2023

The wideout is known for throwing tantrums but his reasoning for giving up the block hit a new low for Pickens.

Pickens said, “I was just trying to prevent the Tank Dell situation, the same thing that happened to (him). I ain’t want to get an injury. When you stay on the block too low, you can get ran up on very easily.”

Dell, the Houston Texans receiver, broke his fibula during a block in Week 13.

Pickens wasn’t bothered by the backlash, and Pittsburgh ultimately suffered from Pickens’ malaise in a tight, losing to the Colts, 30-13.

Fellow Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson also received criticism this season for giving up on plays as Pittsburgh continues to fix its poor offense. Johnson and Pickens combined for seven catches and 109 receiving yards on Saturday. Johnson recorded a touchdown.

Pittsburgh announced a switch at quarterback ahead of Week 16, sitting Mitch Trubisky in favor of Mason Rudolph.