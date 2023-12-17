George Pickens Shows No Hustle, Gets Mossed In Loss To Colts

Videos by OutKick

Wide receiver George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers once again let his frustration and immaturity affect his actions against the Indianapolis Colts.

During the first quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers drove deep into the red zone on their second possession. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky handed the ball off to running back Jaylen Warren, who got tackled at the 1-yard line.

However, Warren likely would have scored if George Pickens made time in his schedule to play football.

Warren chose to run towards Pckens’ side of the field. If the wide receiver blocked one of the Colts’; defensive backs, Warren likely could have scored.

But Pickens didn’t feel like doing that, at all. As the play developed, the wide receiver barely moved beyond the line of scrimmage and watched the play develop.

George Pickens standing still like it's draft night 😭



pic.twitter.com/nCfzxH5OBm — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) December 16, 2023

I’m not a Steelers fan, and even I’m sickened by that effort.That behavior might fly at a high school program that holds players to low standards. But not for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the proudest NFL franchises. Lack of effort seems common amongst Pittsburgh wide receivers this season.

Fortunately for Pickens, the drive ended in a 1-yard Trubisky touchdown run. But that doesn’t mean things got better for him during the rest of the game.

In the second quarter, Trubisky targeted Pickens, who ran a deep route. The Steelers drafted Pickens due to his excellent ability to win contested catches.

But that didn’t come into play here. Colts defensive back Nick Cross put Pickens on a poster and came up with the interception.

MOSSED.



Nick Cross gets the best of Steelers' George Pickens for the Colts' interception.



🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/1MCHZWiHZX — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 16, 2023

Pickens finished the game with three receptions for 47 yards, and no hustle points in a 30-13 loss. Mike Tomlin might need to have another conversation with the disgruntled wide receiver.