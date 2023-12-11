Mike Tomlin Wants A D*mn Break From Steelers WR George Pickens’ On-Field Tirades

Videos by OutKick

Imagine a movie where Samuel L. Jackson plays Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the 2023 season. He’d probably spew something like, I’ve had it with these muthaf**kin’ tirades from my players on the muthaf**kin’ field!

Cut the check, Hollywood.

Tomlin and the Steelers are falling at the wrong time of the year; in the final stretch of the regular-season schedule.

Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh stood at 7-4, facing a slim deficit to the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North. Facing Arizona and New England since, the Steelers have folded and slipped to third in the division, facing no real shot of making the postseason.

Throughout the offense’s struggles this season, Pittsburgh’s premier skill players vented their frustrations; notably wide receivers George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. Since dumping gas on a raging fire hardly produces any good outcomes, the players’ frustrations are now frustrating the coach.

Mike Tomlin: George Pickens’ Pouting Is A ‘Problem’

On Monday, Mike Tomlin commented on George Pickens’ very visible on-field frustrations during Thursday’s primetime game. Pickens finished the game against New England with five receptions for 19 yards… yikes.

The on-field pouting is now a ‘problem’ for the Steelers, Tomlin said.

George Pickens has had enough pic.twitter.com/mvW1D4oeZU — Tanner Phifer Highlight Hub – @TannerPhiferNFL (@hub_pf40320) December 8, 2023

This lack of effort from George Pickens is never a good sign. pic.twitter.com/x6IhoGDwo6 — Jake Gould (@jakegould10) December 8, 2023

George Pickens looked like he was about to powerbomb Mitch Trubisky and Mike Sullivan. 😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/1hMSxD5lpH — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) December 8, 2023

“It’s a problem because it’s not solution-oriented,” Tomlin shared with the media; days after the Steelers’ 21-18 loss.

Tomlin added, “We’re all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional mature way. And when it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us toward solutions, and so from that perspective, certainly.”

Since offense has plagued the Steelers in their wins and losses this year, frustrations have been a constant from guys expecting offensive touches.

Even Diontae Johnson came out to tell the media that the unit needs to stay focused to keep their postseason hopes alive.

“He’s probably frustrated. My job is just to continue to tell him to keep his head in the game,” Johnson said on Monday, concerning Pickens. “You never know when your opportunity is going to come and you can’t let one bad play define you. So I’m always there for him, trying to keep his head in the game and keep his energy up, at the same time we need him. If your energy is down and the ball comes your way, you may not to be able to make a play. But he’ll be fine.”

As the season winds down, the tenable Mike Tomlin faces a small but growing sect of fans asking for the organization to move on from its famed coach. Will the lack of solutions on offense for the Steelers cost Tomlin his job? Sound off: alejandroavila@outkick.com.