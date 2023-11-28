Mike Tomlin Talks About Pouting, Emotions In Message Directed At Toddlers (J/K, It Was For Diontae Johnson)

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson gave up on his team during a crucial turnover play for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

After a fumble escaped Steelers RB Jaylen Warren, the ball landed near Johnson, only for the wideout to casually walk away from the play.

Tomlin Says Diontae Johnson Shouldn’t Have Been ‘Emotional’

Two Bengals players fell atop the ball, and Steelers fans were clamoring for Johnson’s job after the no-hustle play.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the pouty Johnson on Tuesday, saying that Johnson let his emotions get ahold of him. Johnson dropped a potential TD grab on the previous play.

“Diontae can’t let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “But I’ll give him an opportunity to address that with you guys.”

Bengals force a fumble on the Steelers. Looks like the ball was moving before the runner was down. #PITvsCIN pic.twitter.com/R5If1k0EfO — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 26, 2023

Tomlin added, “I’ll give him an opportunity to address that with his teammates. I’m not going to add any additional color. I think plays like that are best described and outlined by those involved and less so by guys like me.”

Johnson’s temperament during the team’s struggles has been an off-the-field headache for Pittsburgh. In Week 11, Johnson argued with a coach on the Pittsburgh sidelines, prompting a chat with Tomlin.

Both Johnson and Steelers wideout George Pickens have been upset with the offense’s lack of output. The team fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada after Week 11, going for an overhaul in schematics. Yet Johnson’s bad temperament on a team stirring postseason talk and winning under a premier NFL head coach gives low confidence in utilizing this guy as a priority skill player.

Diontae Johnson almost had a touchdown but he couldn’t complete the catch pic.twitter.com/kuJ8g2jArq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 26, 2023

With Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett playing for his job the rest of the season, Pittsburgh fans can hope that improved performances from their meager QB will bump the Steelers into a higher gear in the second half of the year.

All that said, the Steelers may be deserving of more credit as they balance egos on a failing offense while going 7-4 in a challenging division. Not bad.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 26: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after making a catch in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November. 26, 2023. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)