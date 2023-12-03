Diontae Johnson Performs Full Dance Celebration After TD Late In Steelers’ Blowout Loss To Cardinals

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson just can’t help himself. Last week, he (rightfully) caught a ton of flak for a play in which he gave just slightly more than 0% effort. He promised that won’t happen again. On Sunday, he broke out the dance moves for a touchdown against the Cardinals.

A touchdown that cut Arizona’s lead to 14 points with less than five minutes left.

The Steelers slogged their way through the first 55 minutes of the game against the 2-10 Cardinals. At home.

They endured two separate weather delays, but that didn’t seem to hurt Arizona. Instead, the Steelers’ offense continues to look like one of the worst in the NFL.

With Arizona playing a full prevent defense holding a three-touchdown lead late in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh finally broke through. Mitchell Trubisky, who came in for an injured Kenny Pickett, found Johnson in the front of the end zone for a score.

Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a touchdown late in the fourth quarter in the game the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Generally, when a player scores a touchdown that closes the gap to two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, they flip the ball to the official and high-five a few teammates.

Not Johnson, though. No, he had a dance prepared and wasn’t about to let the blowout loss — in a game Pittsburgh desperately needed to win to keep pace in a crowded AFC playoff race — ruin his big moment.

Johnson launched into a full dance routine that included using the football as a prop.

Diontae Johnson celebrating the Steelers late TD pic.twitter.com/B5OqbTAwOt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Following this score, Pittsburgh curiously elected to forgo the onside kick and instead kicked the ball deep to Arizona. The Cardinals ran out the remaining time to win the game and move to 3-10.

A win would have put Pittsburgh at the top Wild Card picture in the AFC and just one game behind the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. Instead, they fall into a three-way tie with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts (possibly also the Cleveland Browns, pending their result Sunday evening).

But, hey, Diontae Johnson scored a touchdown. That’s worth celebrating because, you know, priorities.