Crazy Weather In Pittsburgh Causes Rare NFL Delay At Halftime Of Cardinals-Steelers, Then SECOND Delay

Videos by OutKick
Fans of baseball are very familiar with the phrase “weather delay.” For the NFL, though, that’s a relatively rare occurrence. However, extreme weather in Pittsburgh caused the NFL to keep both the Steelers and the Cardinals in their locker rooms after halftime.
Messages on the video boards at Acrisure stadium encouraged fans to seek cover as heavy winds, lightning and hail entered the area.
Pretty wild to see a weather delay in the NFL, but here we are. Luckily for the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray prepared for all potential weather prior to the game.
He’s got the winter jacket and the wool cap up top and the cutoff shorts below. Whether it’s freezing cold, or warmer-than-expected, Murray is ready.
However, if his goal was to try and keep the severe weather away entirely with that eyesore of an outfit, that part didn’t work.
Despite the terrible clothing choice, Murray led the Cardinals to a 10-3 halftime lead thanks to a 99-yard touchdown drive just prior to halftime.
Maybe the weather can help the Steelers, whose offense once again just can’t get anything going. Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first half, which likely means Mitchell Trubisky needs to lead Pittsburgh to a second-half comeback.
Remember that Pittsburgh fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada for a lack of efficiency on that side of the football. So far, it looks like he might not have been the only issue…
UPDATE: The two teams resumed play after about a half-hour delay. In total, halftime lasted nearly 45 minutes before the two teams returned to finish the contest.
UDATE TO THE UPDATE: Midway through the third quarter, the NFL sent both teams BACK to their locker rooms for a SECOND weather delay.
Can’t say I’ve ever seen two weather delays in one NFL game, but here we are!
Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak