Crazy Weather In Pittsburgh Causes Rare NFL Delay At Halftime Of Cardinals-Steelers, Then SECOND Delay

Videos by OutKick

Fans of baseball are very familiar with the phrase “weather delay.” For the NFL, though, that’s a relatively rare occurrence. However, extreme weather in Pittsburgh caused the NFL to keep both the Steelers and the Cardinals in their locker rooms after halftime.

Messages on the video boards at Acrisure stadium encouraged fans to seek cover as heavy winds, lightning and hail entered the area.

A special weather statement has been issued for Allison Park PA, Franklin Park PA and New Kensington PA until 2:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/tDMMbOToUS — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 3, 2023

Timelapse of the storms rolling into Pittsburgh over Acrisure Stadium. The sun was out but a shelf cloud rolls in and you can see the crowd begin to thin out. Watch the flags, too. #PAwx @HeinzFieldWx @WeatherSTEM pic.twitter.com/b59P3mh5TS — Bryant 'Storm' Sell (@stormsellwx) December 3, 2023

Pretty wild to see a weather delay in the NFL, but here we are. Luckily for the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray prepared for all potential weather prior to the game.

Needless to say, @K1’s fit arriving to work in Pittsburgh caught me off guard on live TV today. pic.twitter.com/Kj5cHDnTdA — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 3, 2023

He’s got the winter jacket and the wool cap up top and the cutoff shorts below. Whether it’s freezing cold, or warmer-than-expected, Murray is ready.

However, if his goal was to try and keep the severe weather away entirely with that eyesore of an outfit, that part didn’t work.

Despite the terrible clothing choice, Murray led the Cardinals to a 10-3 halftime lead thanks to a 99-yard touchdown drive just prior to halftime.

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals stands for the national anthem prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Maybe the weather can help the Steelers, whose offense once again just can’t get anything going. Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first half, which likely means Mitchell Trubisky needs to lead Pittsburgh to a second-half comeback.

Remember that Pittsburgh fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada for a lack of efficiency on that side of the football. So far, it looks like he might not have been the only issue…

Obviously since we are on a weather delay it’s a good time to point out in 6 quarters of Matt Canada free football we have 1 touchdown.



The standard is the standard.#Steelers #HereWeGo — Obviously Tomlin (@Tomlin_Sense) December 3, 2023

UPDATE: The two teams resumed play after about a half-hour delay. In total, halftime lasted nearly 45 minutes before the two teams returned to finish the contest.

UDATE TO THE UPDATE: Midway through the third quarter, the NFL sent both teams BACK to their locker rooms for a SECOND weather delay.

It is POURING in Pittsburgh and we are in another weather delay. pic.twitter.com/M5HOrAzdQD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2023

Can’t say I’ve ever seen two weather delays in one NFL game, but here we are!