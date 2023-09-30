Former Model Labeled A Cougar Can’t Find Love Because Younger Men Are Only Ones Asking Her Out

Videos by OutKick

Former model Fran Sawyer isn’t interested in all of the attention she receives from much younger men. The 55-year-old business woman and mother of two is looking for love.

With dating apps and social media letting her down, she’s choosing not to have fun with young men looking to land a cougar. Unlike many women in her situation, Fran has been celibate for seven years as she waits for a man her age to sweep her off her feet.

“I went on Hinge and Bumble and all I find is 18 and 21-year-olds asking me out,” she told the Daily Star. “It’s gone mad social media, it’s killed true romance where you’re actually supposed to fall in love. Love conquers all really, because we all don’t want to be on our own really.”

Instead of romance, Fran gets a bunch of young guys shooting their shots. They’ve labeled her a cougar and according to her that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I mean I’m getting called ‘cougar’ all of the time, well I wouldn’t go out with an 18-year-old – we have nothing in common,” she continued.

Despite the countless DMs on Instagram she receives from young men, she’s not interested in providing them with the cougar experience. She said, “I think it’s just sex, isn’t it? They think ‘oh the older woman knows a thing or two.'”

Not Every Woman Of A Certain Age Is Interested In Being A Cougar

Fran isn’t interested in teaching any bedroom tricks. She blames the movie American Pie and Stifler’s mom with making cougars popular.

“Even if I’ve got a dress on and I’m casual and taking pictures for my social media – that’s quite boring – all I get is young guys. They’ve branded me a cougar, I guess that’s why people don’t take me seriously I suppose.”

When she is able to find someone closer to her age they find her to be “too confident” or they want to know more about her financial success. Some, she claims, say that she’s “too sexy.”

“I just think that I can’t see what I look like, I’m just looking for love and looking for a soulmate and have that happily ever after. But I can’t get my happy ever after – it’s really weird.”

Call me crazy, but maybe her soulmate is one of these younger guys she keeps dismissing. It’s quite possible that she’s giving up on more than a good time by ingoring them.

