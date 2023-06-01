Grandma Working As An Escort Says She Charges $1k Per Hour For ‘The Cougar Experience’

Videos by OutKick

Escort Sila Star isn’t letting the fact that she’s a grandmother slow her down at all. The 54-year-old, with more than 25 years in the industry under her belt, has no plans to give up her lengthy career anytime soon.

In fact, she’s hopeful that she’s the first “grandma escort.” Sila started down the path that led to becoming an escort when she started working as a waitress in a strip club.

Sila Star wants to be the first grandma escort (Image Credit: Truly/YouTube)

As the Miami-based escort/model/content creator explained during an appearance on Truly, one thing led to another and she found herself working as an escort. That’s just fine with her she loves the freedom her occupation provides as well as meeting “fun and interesting” people.

Sila also explained that she enjoys all of the sex she gets to have. Then there’s the money. Spending time these days with the grandma escort isn’t cheap. She charges her clients $1,000 an hour and as much at $10,000 to $18,000 for an entire evening.

A lot of her clients are handing over thousands of dollars for “the cougar experience.” Although, Sila admits there’s quite the age range in the “CEOs, pro athletes, and celebrities” seeking her services. Men as young as 20 and as old as 80 have hired her.

Staying on top of your game as a grandmother in her mid-50s isn’t cheap. It takes a lot of money and a lot of plastic surgery to compete.

Sila says she’s spent more than $150,000 on plastic surgery and as much as $20,000 to $25,000 a month on her appearance. She’s had multiple boob jobs, lifts of all kinds, and a tummy tuck just to name a few of the procedures.

Grandma Escorts Are Here And There Not Going Anywhere

Just as she has no plans on retiring as an escort, she has no plans on stopping plastic surgery either. It’s part how she maintains her youthful looks.

So what do her kids think about the grandmother to their children’s career choice? They’re not fans, but that’s not going to change Sila’s mind.

“My kids hate that I’m an escort – but they’re not paying the bills,” she admitted. “I do wish my kids could understand this is the career I’ve chosen, it has supported them their entire lives.”

While she might not be your typical grandmother sitting on the couch crocheting a sweater, she’s not a monster either. She separates her work life from her personal life.

She explained, “Because my children don’t like my job, I try to keep it very separated and not involve them.”

I’m not sure how you keep the fact that you’re an escort separated from your kids when you’ve spent $150,000 on plastic surgery. But it’s the thought that counts.