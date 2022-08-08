Former First Round Pick N’Keal Harry May Have ‘Severe’ Ankle Injury

Former first round pick N’Keal Harry disappointed in New England, and any hopes of a career rebound my already be in jeopardy in Chicago.

Harry, 24, reportedly suffered a “severe” right ankle injury Saturday and is “awaiting further evaluation,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported that Harry reported a high-ankle sprain, but is seeing a specialist to learn how long he’s out.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Saturday that he didn’t know much and Harry would be evaluated. Eberflus, in his first season in Chicago, isn’t scheduled to speak again until Tuesday.

“I just saw him come down,” Eberflus said. “I saw the play and I don’t really know much from there. We’re obviously going to do the evaluation and then once I get that, we can get it back to you. And if it’s longer situation, we’ll let you know what it is. If it’s day-by-day, we’ll say that, too.”

Harry reportedly went down on the first play of team drills when his ankle got rolled up on during a screen pass. He couldn’t put any weight on the ankle and had to be helped off the field.

Harry was traded from New England to Chicago earlier this summer for a 2023 seventh round draft pick. A 2019 first round pick, Harry played in 33 games for the Pats and had 57 receptions for 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

After missing Harry wide open in the end zone, Fields hits him for a TD on the very next play.. but they won’t tell you that! LOL pic.twitter.com/MUKFxyxyuF — MonstaOfDaTriState (@scar179nyc) August 2, 2022

At the start of camp, Harry spoke of a “reset” with the Bears – a team in the middle of a rebuild with second-year QB Justin Fields and a cast of unproven receivers behind No. 1 Darnell Mooney.

As of now, though, it appears that reset will be put on hold.