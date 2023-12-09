Former Brazilian Model Turned Pastor Has Stepped Down From Her Role To Make OF Content

Videos by OutKick

A former Brazilian model, who left modeling behind to become a pastor, is now leaving the church. The reason is so that she can turn her attention to making OnlyFans content.

Ana Akiva, aka Ana Paula Souza, says she “feels closer to God than ever” as she steps down from her role as pastor at the Fuxico Gospel church to pursue content.

That doesn’t mean she’s leaving the church behind for good. She hopes to return one day, telling CEN that, “I believe that making sensual content does not diminish me as a daughter of God or as a person.”

Although, Ana adds that she’s stepping down from her pastor role “out of respect for God.”

The 36-year-old’s return to modeling comes a year after she announced her divorce from rabbi/pastor Youssef Akiva. The two were together for several years after she turned to religion in 2015.

“When I was married, he forbade me to work outside the home and have friends. He lived for his family and his church,” Ana says of the marriage.

“It’s difficult to be happy next to someone who controls your life and who never puts you up, who calls you rubbish, spits in your face, many women go through this in the church and suffer in silence just like me.”

The Journey Back To Content For Ana Akiva Might Be More Difficult Than It Sounds

Ana’s move back to the world of modeling should, on paper anyway, be a fairly easy one. She has an Instagram following of more than 100k and made a name for herself competing in the Miss BumBum competition back in 2014.

A large following and name recognition are always helpful in attracting subscribers to your exclusive content. Those in her church apparently know this as well.

According to a post on Ana’s backup Instagram account, her main account has been shut down by some pastors. She said, “Until I recover my liter profile I will post it. How sad, trying to speak my mouth, just because they are scared?”

She continued in the comment section, “I will make as many Instagrams as I need,” before adding, “Yes, envy and fear of me saying everything. Pastors rallied tonight to take down my Instagram.”

Going from a Miss BumBum contestant to a pastor and now back to making content is a hell of a rollercoaster ride all by itself. Adding doing battle with the church in there and that’s something Ana probably never saw coming when she decided to step down.