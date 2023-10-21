Former Bellator Fighter Turned WWE Superstar Valerie Loureda Twerks Mid-Workout

Videos by OutKick

Valerie Loureda is used to getting attention for her eye-catching dance moves. During her time with Bellator, the now WWE Superstar known as Lola Vice, would get as much attention for her post-fight dances as she would for her fights themselves.

The move from a mixed martial arts fighter on the rise with a 4-1 record to a wrestler starting at the bottom hasn’t been much different. So far Loureda’s social media activities, and others outside of the ring, have gotten her more attention than her in-ring performances.

Valerie Loureda attends the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Friday afternoon was no different for the 25-year-old. Loureda got in a workout and some dancing while managing to turn it all into some above average social media content.

While she is still learning the ropes as a WWE wrestler, she doesn’t need any lessons when it comes to entertaining her followers.

In a couple of videos that she posted on X and Instagram, the NXT wrestler works on her kicks and her twerking. As you would expect, the workout content has racked up well over a million views.

always kicking and dancing and that will never change 🩵🩷 imma crazy Latina fighter 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/TvzWbe2EYN — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) October 20, 2023

Valerie Loureda Is Getting Closer To Bringing Her Twerking Skills To A WWE Event

While Loureda’s dance moves are still grabbing the majority attention for her, she is making moves in her wrestling career as well. She’s gone from NXT Level Up to the NXT television side of things.

She survived some cuts to the talent pool of next generation Superstars and has vowed to make her class proud following those cuts. Just this past week she advanced to the semifinal round of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Loureda will be taking on Karmen Petrovic next week for a shot at the finals. Making it to the last four wrestlers standing in the tournament tells you where she stands with the WWE.

It’s only going to be a matter or time before Valerie Loureda, or should I say Lola Vice, is celebrating a win by twerking in the ring at a big time WWE event.