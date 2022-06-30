Bellator Bombshell Valerie Loureda Joins WWE

Valeria Loureda, one of the most popular names in all of MMA, is leaving Bellator to begin a professional wrestling career within the WWE.

The 23-year-old likely won’t take long to gain popularity amongst WWE fans. Aside from her fighting skills, Loureda has a body that’s readymade for Instagram and post-fight dance routines that would make even the most creative TikTokers jealous.

“I am now a WWE Superstar,” Loureda confirmed via The MMA Hour on Monday.

Loureda has reportedly already been training at the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, FL., and is expected to join the promotion on a full-time basis sometime in late July or early August.

She had been with Bellator since 2019, amassing a 4-1 record.

“They gave me an opportunity opening a main card. They gave me an opportunity to brand myself and build this platform and just be me,” Loureda told The MMA Hour of Bellator. “Now, I’m making this transition, and my mind has shifted, but I know what I’m going to do in the WWE. …

“I love fighting, but this is my time.”

Here's the finish from Valerie Loureda dance and all#Bellator243 pic.twitter.com/yjhsxdKQZh — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) August 8, 2020

Following Loureda’s exit, Bellator president Scott Coker released a statement, saying in part: “Valerie Loureda is a very young and talented athlete who can accomplish plenty in MMA for years to come, but for now we wish her the best of luck as she pursues her dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.”

WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view is slated for July 30th. That would seem like an ideal time for the diva to debut.

