Valerie Loureda Turns Heads In See-Through Outfit Ahead Of WrestleMania

This weekend is a big one for the WWE. The festivities got underway last night with the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 being inducted. Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, Warrior Award recipient Tim White, and Andy Kaufman were all given spots.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is being followed by WrestleMania 39, or as Valerie Loureda, aka Lola Vice, is referring to it as Lolamania. The former Bellator star turned WWE wrestler got her version of the event started last night.

Lola Vice’s televised WWE debut (Image Credit: Valerie Loureda/Twitter)

Lola attended a Wrestlecon event in Los Angeles on Friday night and was dressed to impress. She turned heads in a figure hugging outfit that featured a see-through lower half.

If you’re going out to an event looking for attention this is a decent way to do that. A lot of what goes on in the WWE, both in and out of the ring, has to do with how well you handle the spotlight.

Lolo has never been one to shy away from that. Even as a professional face puncher, she found ways to get noticed.

The 24-year-old walked away from Bellator and her career in mixed martial arts with a 4-1 record. Last summer it was revealed that she turned her attention from MMA to the WWE.

Back in January, after several months of training at the WWE Performance Center, Lola made her televised debut with the WWE. The match was part of an NXT Level Up event.

Lola Vice Still Has Some Work To Do

Labeling the weekend, or the Wresltecon event Lolamania, shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. She was a very confident fighter and will no doubt take that confidence into the wrestling ring.

Shortly after signing with the WWE, she revealed that she had her sights set on one of the biggest names in the sport. None other than Ronda Rousey.

That’s her dream match and a goal she has set for herself. The first step to making that happen is a main roster call up.

While she already has the confidence and social media side of the job down, Lola Vice still has some work to do to sharpen her wrestling skills first.