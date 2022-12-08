Former Bellator Star Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Ring Name & Look

Former Bellator star Valerie Loureda is one step closer to making her official WWE debut. Earlier this week the 24-year-old, who holds a 4-1 record as a mixed martial artist, revealed her new ring name along with her WWE look.

Loureda will be known in the ring as “Lola Vice.” She made the announcement along with a video showing off her new attire, which fits perfectly with the type of content she shares with her large following on Instagram.

Lola Vice hits several different poses in the video, including one with the Cuban flag. As she points out in the caption, she is the first Cuban American woman in the history of the WWE.

The announcement takes Loureda that much closer to her televised debut for the wrestling organization. Last month she stepped into the ring at a non-televised NXT event in Orlando.

She shared an emotional message following that debut. She said, “I did it guys, I just debuted exactly a year ago from my last MMA fight.”

“I didn’t know that was going to be my last time with gloves on.” She continued, “I love what I do and I was born to do this. I am excited and I can not wait for this journey, today my WWE journey has begun.”

Valerie Loureda Has All It Takes To Be A Huge WWE Star

Loureda is still a long way away from her dream match against Ronda Rousey, but you have to start somewhere. A non-televised debut and a new ring name/look is a good start.

If her finishing move or celebration don’t involve twerking in any way there are going to be some unhappy fans. It seems like a no-brainer. She created a lot of buzz for herself twerking throughout her MMA career.

We’ll have to see if that happens. Her new ring outfit appears to be created with that in mind.