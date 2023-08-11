Former Bartender Went From Slinging Drinks To Slinging Content After Bar Owners Ran Off With Her Paycheck

Videos by OutKick

Gabriella Lilly’s path to becoming an OnlyFans content creator is an unusual one to say the least. The 27-year-old from North Wales got into the business after unexpectedly losing her job as a bartender.

The sudden change in her career path has been a beneficial one for her bank account. Although, there are more benefits than just the financial one. She enjoys making content and it has given her a boost in confidence.

“I like looking nice and enjoy making the content,” she said. “I like being out there. It gives you a lot of confidence. When you look good, you feel good.”

OnlyFans model Gabriella Lilly (Image Credit: Gabriella Lilly/TikTok)

Gabriella found her way into making content on OnlyFans and other OnlyFans-like platforms after the owners of the bar she was working at ran off with the entire staff’s pay. It was 2018 and she was making a little more than $300 a week at the time slinging drinks at the bar.

“The directors of the company ran off with our wages,” she said. “The government paid us six months later.”

She could have very easily found another job as bartender. But she wasn’t looking to find herself in the same situation that she was just in. Gabriella wanted more for herself. So through a friend, she got a job at a strip club.

OnlyFans Content Saves The Day Again

The move to the strip club opened her eyes to other opportunities and before you know she fully embraced the adult industry. She started making content and watched her income go through the roof.

“Now, what I make in one day, I’d make in three weeks,” she said.

For anyone who is looking to make a similar career change Gabriella has some fairly simple tips. The first thing is the content, if it’s good you’ll do just fine.

“If you’ve got good content, you’ll do well,” she shared. “Put yourself out there and don’t think about what anyone else thinks.”

It’s as easy as that. Lose your job as a bartender, head over the the strip club, then before you know it you’re making thousands off of your content.