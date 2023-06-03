Air Force Veteran Went From Serving The Country In Uniform To Serving Beer In Bikinis

Videos by OutKick

An Air Force veteran by the name of Cheyanne Long is getting some attention this week for a couple of TikTok videos she posted about her military service. She shared the clips prior to the arrival of the Memorial Day weekend.

The videos appear under the username Shyshypan on the video sharing app, where she reveals in the bio that she used to serve in the military. Cheyanne’s bio reads, “went from serving the country to servin ur beers.”

Air Force veteran now works as a bikini bartender (Image Credit: Shyshypan/TikTok)

Cheyanne isn’t just any bartender these days either, she’s serving up drinks while wearing a bikini. And in one of the recent videos grabbing some attention, she makes it clear that she has no problem mentioning that she was in the military in order to land bigger tips.

The text overlay on the clip reads, “Bringing up I was in the military for bigger tips.” She then puts on a camouflage hat and spins around to reveal an American flag tucked into the back of her barely there bikini.

According to the caption she added, the move is very successful in getting those increased tips from her customers. That’s not the only reference she’s shared to her military past on her account. In another clip, Cheyanne shares a look at her two very different uniforms.

The caption reads, “Miss my lil double life respected vs unrespected job.” She shows off what she wore in the Air Force and what she currently wears to work.

This Content Creator Is Here To Serve

Cheyanne isn’t the first to serve in the military and get into creating content. But unlike some of the other ones we’ve heard about, she finished her contract before making the content.

She explains with another one of her clips, created from behind the bar, that she finished up her contract with the Air Force earlier this year. She added, “And no I didn’t get kicked out LMAO.”

The content game isn’t easy, but neither is serving in the military. Something tells me that her military service is going to help her as her following starts to grow.