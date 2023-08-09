OnlyFans Model Says She Was Banned From Boarding Her Flight Because Of The Cosplay Bikini She Was Wearing

Videos by OutKick

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to live in a world where a woman can’t board a plane in a cosplay bikini. Sadly, we live in that world.

OnlyFans model Kine-chan tried to board a flight over the weekend in her cosplay bikini and was denied. She was dressed up as Rebecca, an anime character from the from the Netflix show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The character’s outfit, as well as the cosplay outfit, features a bikini and a jacket. The digital influencer wore the outfit while attempting to board a flight at Navegantes Airport in Brazil and was banned from doing so.

As she explained to her followers on Instagram, Kine-chan was on her way to a cosplay event. She dressed up ahead of her flight hoping to cut down on the time needed to get ready. Her plan backfired and she was sent home.

“Xuxus, a very annoying situation happened this weekend! I tried to board at Navegantes airport dressed as Rebecca’s Cosplay for an event,” she said.

“I already knew that I could be late, so I was dressed so as not to waste time and could go straight to my room. But I was told to go home and change clothes because the one I was wearing was not ‘appropriate.'”

She added, “I explained that I was going to an event. Anyway Rebecca barred lol.”

It’s Hard Out There For An OnlyFans Model Trying To Catch A Flight

Look, I don’t really get anime or cosplay for that matter, but come on. If emotional support animals are allowed on flights can’t we have content creators taking to the skies in bikinis?

It seems like a fair tradeoff to me. There will be far fewer bikini-clad content creators taking dumps in the aisles. I can’t guarantee that there will be none, but I can confidently say there will be much less.

Kine-chan isn’t just any OnlyFans model/content creator. She’s also currently in the running for Miss BumBum. She’s one of the 15 finalists vying for the title.

When you add being a Miss BumBum contestant into the mix the boarding denial makes even less sense. It’s this kind of treatment that’s undoubtedly going to leave her with only one choice, to fly on private jets.