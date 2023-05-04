Follow The (Money) Science: Moderna CEO Made $400 Million Last Year

Videos by OutKick

Distract, distract, distract… while they cash, cash cash.

Remember when our fearless (gutless) leaders made us all stay inside, purposely destroyed our mental health, bankrupted family-owned businesses, made people lose their jobs – if they refused to get a vaccine – and made us wear masks that they knew all along didn’t work?

We were told it was to keep us safe. That we needed to sacrifice in order to “not only protect ourselves, but our elderly parents” over and over. Humans were supposed to do our part – no matter how frustrating it may had been at times, in order for the greater good.

But as many people lost their jobs and had to sacrifice, others got rich… filthy rich. The worst part? They were the ones that were supposed to be helping us.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel made nearly $400 million in stock options. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The CEO of Moderna is now facing criticism after making nearly $400 million in stock options last year.

If that wasn’t enough, Stephane Bancel also decided to give himself a 50% pay raise. Ya know, just because. A pat on the back for suckering the American taxpayer and our corrupt politicians for getting conned by Big Pharma yet once again.

But hey, at least they got to buy luxurious new houses thanks to us!

THE U.S. TAXPAYER WAS ROBBED RIGHT IN FRONT OF OUR EYES

The U.S. taxpayer gave $1.9 billion to Moderna in order to help research and develop a Covid-19 vaccination.

I don’t normally ever agree with Senator Bernie Sanders, but at least he confronted Bancel during a Congressional hearing last month over Moderna now screwing the American taxpayer even more.

Despite American’s funding Moderna and literally giving them billions of dollars, Bancel is quadrupling the cost of the vaccine from $30 to $130, even though it cost just $3 to make. Talk about playing us for suckers!

The CEO of Moderna is testifying in front of the Senate HELP committee, chaired by Bernie Sanders.



Bernie explains that taxpayers invested $12 billion in the vaccine.



And now Moderna is planning to increase the price to $130, even though it costs just $3 to make pic.twitter.com/E2Z6MVz7z3 — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 22, 2023

THE LEVEL OF DISTRUST IS ONLY GROWING

Typically if one does something wrong at work they get in trouble, suspended, heck maybe even fired.

But not Moderna’s French CEO Stephane Bancel.

No, this guy made a whopping $393 million last year in Moderna stock options alone – all for a vaccine that, because it doesn’t even work anymore, has been pulled from shelves by the FDA!

The monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized for use in the United States. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 18, 2023

In a statement to the Washington Post, Moderna defended Bancel and other top executives massive pay raises. They said they felt it was “appropriate in light of the increased scope of increasingly global responsibility for Moderna’s executives.”

Folks, if this doesn’t make you angry and at last bring a level of some distrust to the elitists and powers that be, I don’t know what to tell you.

Whether it’s Dr. Fauci literally lying to us about what he said about masks, to ATF school union President Randi Weingarten pretending her disastrous policies haven’t ruined a generation of children, to Moderna’s Bancel not even trying to hide the fact that he robbed Americans, there’s no doubt that the American people got played.

While others clearly… got paid.