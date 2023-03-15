Flyers Interim GM Danny Briere’s Son Accused Of Pushing Wheelchair Down Steps

Videos by OutKick

Newly minted Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere knew he’d have some fires to put out, but he probably didn’t expect this one: Video of his son pushing a woman’s wheelchair down a set of stairs

It hasn’t even been one week since Briere took over the post that had belonged to Chuck Fletcher since late 2018. While he’ll want to keep his focus on righting the FLyers and getting that interim tag removed, he now has this distraction to deal with.

A Twitter user posted a video of Briere’s son Carson — who plays hockey at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania — shoving a woman’s empty wheelchair down a set of stairs.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

The woman who uses the wheelchair had been carried downstairs to use the restroom. The guy in the white hat — alleged to be Carson Briere — can be seen walking up the steps with others, They talk for a few moments before taking the wheelchair and pushing it down the steps.

The Twitter user said that a GoFundMe had been set up for a new wheelchair and that the chair’s owner wishes to remain anonymous.

I do personally know the person who owns the wheelchair. They would like to remain anonymously until they can take legal action. I would never use this opportunity to scam anyone in anyway. — julia (@juliazukowski) March 15, 2023

This is a pretty rough look for Briere, and definitely not what his old man needed in his first week as the Flyers’ interim GM.

Carson Briere went undrafted but was a special invite to the Flyers’ development camp in 2019. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Carson Briere Has Been At The Center Of Controversy Before

This is not the first time that Carson Briere has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Briere committed to Arizona State and expectations were sky-high. This was thanks to a strong 2018-19 season with the Johnstown Tomahawks of the NAHL. That year, he scored 89 points in 59 games.

During the 2019-20 NCAA season Briere was a redshirt freshman. However, mid-way through the season, he and a teammate were dismissed from the team. The Sun Devils cited aviation of team rules. Briere later elaborated to College Hockey News that he wasn’t committed enough to hockey at ASU.

“Too much partying, that’s probably the best way to put it,” he told the outlet.

He spent the rest of that season playing junior hockey in Canada. before going to Mercyhurst for the 2020-21 season.

Briere’s alleged off-ice conduct is a stark contrast to his old man’s. Briere spent 17 years in the NHL with the Coyotes, Sabres, Flyers, Canadiens, and Avalanche. In his playing days, Briere was known for his strong work ethic. That helped him become a high-scoring, fan-favorite despite a slightly undersized stature.

Danny Briere racked up 307 goals and 389 assists during his career and is maybe best remembered for always elevating his game come the playoffs.

