Flyers’ Scott Laughton Falls For Prank That He Was Traded From Team

Videos by OutKick

The age of social media has allowed people to capture some of the best moments of their lives, and also their worst.

Whether it’s posting a photo with your favorite athlete or band, to the constantly annoying gender-reveal baby celebrations, social media is there to deliver it all. Even when you least expect it.

A new video is making the rounds of a hilarious hidden-camera like stunt on Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton.

During an appearance on the “Nasty Knuckles Podcast”, his cohost and producer had set up a prank where they would make up that Philly had traded Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The result? The perfect mix of an awkward but hilarious moment for viewers to enjoy:

PRANK WAS PERFECTLY EXECUTED

For any pranksters out there – the reason the joke worked is because they were able to come up with something not too far-stretched, while also bringing in third parties who would make it credible. The result? Two minutes of Laughton just hilariously frantically scrolling to see if he and his family have to head north of the border to Toronto.

“Elliote Friedman just reported that you’re going to Toronto,” the producer told Laughton before his eyes open up and he looks like he’s about to cry. Friedman is an NHL Network insider.

After a few seconds go by, the producer alerts him that he was just kidding as the cohosts erupt in laughter.

“Holy F***. My balls were in my throat!” Laughton exclaimed while he said that he was still shaking from the news.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton was tricked into thinking he was traded to Toronto. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s also hilarious because you would think Laughton would be excited to get the hell out of Philadelphia, because it’s well, Philadelphia, and because the Flyers absolutely STINK. They have been awful the last few years and this year isn’t any better. They are the 2nd to last team in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-30.

You’d think he’d be stoked to end up somewhere else.

That is, unless we’re talking about Canada.