Philadelphia Crime Is So Out Of Control They May Have Permanent Under-18 Curfew

Philadelphia has become such an unsafe cesspool that their Mayor may now institute a permanent 10pm curfew for those under the age of 18.

On Thursday, the City Council voted 15-1 to permanently extend the curfew. The curfew would be year-round even when children are home from school in the summer.

During its’ initial rollout in July, police would try to reunite teens that were out past 10pm with their families. If that didn’t work, they could then be taken to nearby community resource centers.

The measure now heads to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney for approval. It’s unclear what his decision will be.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES – 2018/05/30: Mayor Jim Kenney attends a ceremony re-opening the city’s iconic Love Park, home of the famous LOVE statue by artist Robert Indiana, after more than two years of renovations. (Photo by Michael Candelori/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

THE CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE HAS BEEN FALLING APART

As we report here nearly on a daily basis – Philly, like the rest of America’s big cities, have become an absolute mess. Gang violence is rampant and the blatant disregard for both law enforcement and the law has just absolutely destroyed Philly’s reputation and their citizens’ dreams.

The curfew extension comes in lieu of a new viral video that police have released regarding an unprovoked daylight shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority guard. The disturbing surveillance footage can be viewed here:

#Philadelphia



GRAPHIC CONTENT:



Video surfaces of the shooting of PPA Officer on 11/25/22 pic.twitter.com/s6q3YZZYEn — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) November 29, 2022

Philly’s crime-ridden streets have also had an economic effect as iconic stores like Wawa have closed some stores. In July, Starbucks announced they would also be closing some Philly-based locations after a rise in local crime.

"Are ya'll going to make the sandwiches or keep recording"

As a Wawa in Philly was being ransacked.

This is becoming too much of a common practice in American cities. pic.twitter.com/qjn4nOdGtn — The Independent Opinion Podcast (@theIOpod) October 6, 2022

Although the curfew appears to be a no-brainer, some law enforcement officials have voiced their concerns. Philadelphia warrant unit sergeant Mark Fussetti told CBS that the police force is already understaffed and this isn’t the best way to utilize their resources. He also added that the new policy will put cops in an untenable situation.

“We can’t just stop anyone for any reason anymore,” Fusetti said. “How are we going to determine a 15-year-old and a 20-year-old, or a 20-year-old who looks 15? Officers are going to hesitate because this is another chance for them to get in trouble.”

Last year, Philadelphia had a record high number of homicides. They are expected to beat that this year and it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight.