Chiefs CB Got So Drunk At Super Bowl Parade He Needed A Wheelchair

Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson was feeling himself during the team’s Super Bowl parade.

Kansas City celebrated its third Super Bowl in franchise history Wednesday, and the parade was pretty entertaining.

However, it was on a different level for Watson. He got himself so hammered he needed a wheelchair in order to leave.

Sometimes you control the party. Other times, the party controls you. For Watson, it was definitely the latter during the team’s Super Bowl parade.

Chiefs Kingdom!!! Y’all were responsible for this🤣. YOU GOTTA FIGHT, FOR YOUR RIGHT pic.twitter.com/dpFGuvQWb1 — Wat’s Island🏝 (@JaylenWatson12) February 16, 2023

Jaylen Watson earned his right to party.

Before everyone gets their panties in a bunch about Watson getting sloshed up, take a deep breath and relax.

The man just won the Super Bowl, and he did it in his rookie year. If he wants to crack a few cold ones until he passes out, more power to him.

That’s the way life works. When you dominate and win, you celebrate. Trust me, Jaylen Watson is not the first person to get hammered during a Super Bowl celebration.

Do we all remember Tom Brady after he won it with the Bucs? Dude didn’t know what planet he was on, and that’s okay!

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

While we would certainly never encourage unsafe drinking habits here at OutKick, we do understand cutting loose and partying. That’s what America is all about.

I believe the Beastie Boys said it best when they said you have to fight for your right to party. Truer words have never been spoken, and it’s even truer when you win a ring.

Jaylen Watson had to get a wheelchair after partying during Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade. He poked fun at himself on Twitter. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Props to Jaylen Watson for having a great sense of humor about the whole thing. That’s the kind of energy we could all use from time to time in life.