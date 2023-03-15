Flyers GM Danny Briere, Son Release Statement After Video Shows Carson Briere Pushing Wheelchair Down Stairs

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Briere’s first week as the interim GM of the Philadelphia Flyers took a turn when video surfaced of his son, Carson, shoving a woman’s empty wheelchair down a flight of steps.

Carson Briere plays hockey at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania. A video made the rounds on social media that shows Carson at a local bar called Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery, per CBS News. He and a group of friends are seen messing with a woman’s wheelchair before shoving it done a staircase.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

The woman who uses the wheelchair had been carried downstairs to use the bathroom. The wheelchair must have been damaged because a GoFundMe page was set up to get her a new one.

Now, both Brieres have released statements regarding the incident.

From the Flyers, statements from GM Daniel Briere and his son, Carson pic.twitter.com/wClfSlNBvh — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 15, 2023

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” Carson Briere said in a statement. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Danny Briere released a statement as well, in which he expressed surprise by his son’s actions.

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday,” Danny Briere said. “They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

Mercyhurst University put out a statement regarding the video of Carson Briere pushing a wheelchair down a staircase. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mercyhurst University Released A Statement

Mercyhurst released a statement after hearing “considerable outcry. In it, they said Briere’s actions fell short of the school’s “belief in the inherent dignity of each person”.

A statement from Mercyhurst University. pic.twitter.com/QNhwcMYVfM — Mercyhurst University (@MercyhurstU) March 15, 2023

“Mr. Briere today issued a statement taking responsibility for his actions, and in doing so, he recognized his behavior reflects a ‘serious lack of judgment’ and that he is ‘deeply sorry,'” the statement reads.

“The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person. We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive.

“Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors, and atone for harmful actions.”

There was no word on whether Briere — a Junior — will face supplemental discipline. The Mercyhurst men’s hockey team’s season is over after a pair of losses to RIT in the postseason.

