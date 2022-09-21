Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Set For Rematch In 2023 That Some People Will Be Dumb Enough To Pay For

After their first bout in 2017, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are reportedly set to fight one another in a rematch in 2023.

Mayweather shared the news of a rematch with McGregor with the Mail explaining he wants the fight to be an exhibition, not a professional bout.

“I have another exhibition in Dubai in November, and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather explained.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight [against McGregor], but there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.”

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Mayweather got the best of the Irishman in their 2017 fight in what was the final fight of Mayweather’s professional career. The American who holds a 50-0 professional record with 27 knockouts has since been fighting in exhibition matches. Mayweather is scheduled to fight Mikur Asakura in Japa this weekend.

As for McGregor, he has competed in the UFC just four times since his 2017 match with Mayweather. The 34-year-old lost to Khabi Nurmagomedov and Dustin Porier twice with a win against Donald Cerrone in that stretch.

While details are still being ironed out for Mayweather vs. McGregor 2, we can guarantee plenty of trash talk will be spewed between these two. Mayweather is already getting a head start in that area of expertise.

“Guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals – but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” Mayweather told the Mail.

Will People Actually Pay To Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor 2?

While McGregor and Mayweather are two of the most entertaining athletes of the last 20 years, getting these two back in the ring together is ridiculous.

The rematch will be a pure money-grab just like the first fight was, but at least during the first fight they were still relevant fighters. A Floyd-Conor rematch six years after their first bout, which wasn’t the least bit entertaining, seems desperate for both fighters.

McGregor will be 35-years-old in July while Mayweather will turn 46 in February, yet plenty of people will throw their money at whichever streaming service broadcasts the fight to watch these two guys do nothing but spar in an exhibition.

People can spend their hard-earned money however they wish, but watching McGregor and Mayweather trade jabs seems like a very poor investment.