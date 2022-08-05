Conor McGregor Releases Cryptic Tweet Hinting Retirement

Conor McGregor’s new career opportunities may be steering him away from a grand return to the UFC.
The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ keeps teasing that he’s ready to hang up the gloves for good, teasing retirement, yet again, following news of his acting debut hit the tabloids this week.
CONOR MCGREGOR SET TO STAR IN MAJOR MOVIE
On Thursday afternoon, McGregor tweeted, “Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work,” which sent the UFC community buzzing over The Notorious’ final farewell.
Earlier in the day, McGregor tweeted out an enthusiastic message about his Hollywood career, which a cheeky cameo made by longtime opponent Nate Diaz.
Is it all an act, reminding fans that his heart’s still with returning to the Octagon? Or is he truly giving his departing statements, en route to retirement?
As of now, McGregor (22-6-0 MMA) is still eyeing his return to the ring.
A spokesperson on McGregor’s behalf released a statement on Wednesday, reiterating that despite his on-screen opportunities, McGregor wants another contract from Dana White and the UFC. The 34-year-old McGregor is ranked 12th in the lightweight division.
Earlier this week, OutKick’s David Hookstead relayed that McGregor will make his feature-film debut in the upcoming Road House (1989) remake, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
HOLLYWOOD THINKS IT’S A GOOD IDEA TO REMAKE A CLASSIC PATRICK SWAYZE FILM WITH JAKE GYLLENHAAL
The project will be helmed by The Bourne Identity (2002) and Swingers (1996) director Doug Liman and is currently in pre-production.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
